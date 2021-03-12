Lakers' Anthony Davis to Be Reevaluated in 2 Weeks Amid Calf Injury Rehab

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis' return from his calf injury will reportedly extend beyond the initial four-week timeline.

Bill Oram of The Athletic reported Davis will be reevaluated in two weeks as he enters the next phase of his "return to play process."

Davis has already missed an extended period of time this season because of the calf injury. Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters on Feb. 18 his All-Star forward would miss at least four weeks.

"We want to try to put this fully behind him and be conservative with it, just to make sure that it's fully healed before he's back," Vogel added.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds in 23 games so far this season.

Even though Davis' absence looms large over the Lakers, they are equipped to handle it during the regular season. LeBron James is putting together another MVP-caliber season for the defending champions.

Los Angeles' supporting cast is deeper this year than it was during their run to the title last fall. Kyle Kuzma moved into the starting lineup after Davis' calf injury. Vogel can also turn to Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell for size off the bench.