2021 College Football Recruits Who Could Start as Freshmen

0 of 14

Credit: 247Sports

National signing day tied a bow on another college football recruiting cycle earlier this month, and it's time to look ahead to which players could make the biggest impact right away.

Several teams anticipate some of their prize signees will earn starting jobs immediately.

From offensive playmakers to field generals under center to stars in both trenches, star prospects from the 2021 class are ready to step onto the football field and turn potential into production.

By next December, some will be household names, either nationally or in their respective programs and conferences.

Let's look at a handful of incoming players who should have a strong chance to start and make an impact as freshman phenoms.