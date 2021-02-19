Eagles Rumors: Zach Ertz Trade Isn't Imminent Despite Interest After Wentz Move

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles may not be in a rush to move tight end Zach Ertz after having completed a deal to send quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

Ertz, who reportedly was made available in trade packages with Wentz, is likely to stay put until the NFL salary cap is confirmed for the 2021 season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and is scheduled to reach free agency in 2022.

Given the current state of the tight end market, Ertz's availability may lead to a bidding war from teams seeking an upgrade.

This year's top free agents at the position include Hunter Henry, Jared Cook and Rob Gronkowski—the latter of whom has already signaled a desire to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady. After those three unrestricted free agents, the list significantly drops off. Tyler Kroft, Tyler Eifert, Trey Burton and Jonnu Smith make up the second tier of available tight ends.

However it's unclear what the asking price for Ertz looks like outside of a package with Wentz.

Ertz has started at least 11 games per season dating back to 2016 and tallied 36 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown in 2020. The prior season he was elected to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year during a stretch that saw him catch 278 passed for 2,903 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the meantime, the Eagles will wait until the cap is set before attempting to move Ertz's $12.5 million salary.