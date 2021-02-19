    Raptors' Terence Davis Has Domestic Assault Charges Dismissed by NY AG

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Toronto Raptors' Terence Davis (0) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    The New York District Attorney's Office announced Friday that it dismissed domestic assault charges filed against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    TMZ Sports reported in October that Davis was arrested after his ex-girlfriend said he hit her during an argument at the Beekman Tower in the Midtown Manhattan area of New York City. 

    The woman told police Davis repeatedly punched her in the face and broke her phone while she was filming him. He was booked on misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

    Per TMZ, the woman was taken to the hospital and treated for pain and swelling in her left eye.

    Davis, 23, was signed by the Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after he wasn't selected in the 2019 NBA draft out of Ole Miss.

    He was an instant contributor for the Raptors last season, appearing in 72 games and making four starts. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.8 minutes per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

    Davis was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team for his efforts, making him one of only two undrafted players to be selected to one of the All-Rookie teams.

    So far this season, Davis has appeared in 23 games for the Raptors and made two starts. He is averaging 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, and is shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from three-point range.

    Per Spotrac, Davis can become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

