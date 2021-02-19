    Mets Rumors: Taijuan Walker Agrees to 2-Year $20M Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021
    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Taijuan Walker winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The New York Mets reportedly reached a contract agreement with starting pitcher Taijuan Walker ahead of the 2021 MLB season. 

    SNY's Andy Martino reported news of the deal first on Friday. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the two-year contract is worth $20 million and has a third-year player option. 

                     

