Mets Rumors: Taijuan Walker Agrees to 2-Year $20M Contract

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly reached a contract agreement with starting pitcher Taijuan Walker ahead of the 2021 MLB season.

SNY's Andy Martino reported news of the deal first on Friday. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the two-year contract is worth $20 million and has a third-year player option.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

