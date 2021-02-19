Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Elimination Chamber 2021

1 of 7

Raw Chamber

Q: If McIntyre retains the WWE title and avoids The Miz cashing in his briefcase, would you prefer he turned heel or remained a babyface through WrestleMania 37?

He should stay babyface. Suddenly turning just for the sake of turning, with no real rhyme or reason, would stink of the desperation booking WWE has been guilty of in the past. Plus, he's been surprisingly great as the lead good guy. There's also a greater supply of heels for him to work with than there are babyfaces ready to contend.

Asuka vs. TBD

Q: Which member of the Raw women's roster would you like to see challenge Asuka for the title based on recent booking?

Recent booking of the Raw women's division has been poor, to say the least. Charlotte Flair is really the only option who could believably contend and is not named Shayna Baszler. And, for better or worse, she has played second fiddle to Nia Jax. Since WWE is hellbent on focusing on The Queen, just get it over with and give her the title match.

Everyone

Q: On a scale of 1-10, where is your level of excitement for this event?

One. This show has been so thrown-together, lacking any real engaging storylines that it doesn't really feel like one of the last big events on The Road to WrestleMania. That the Raw main event consists of guys who have been overexposed for the last decade doesn't help and nor does the absence of a compelling women's match. Thankfully, we have the SmackDown match to prop up the show.