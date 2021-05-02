    Lakers' Dennis Schroder out vs. Raptors Due to Health and Safety Protocols

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 2, 2021
    Alerted 37m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder (17) plays in an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will miss Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of health and safety protocols.

    This marks the second time this season Schroder has been held out of action because of the league's health and safety protocols. He missed four games in February, though he later noted that he had never tested positive for COVID-19.

    "It hurts, first off. I never had COVID. Tested negative the whole time. The situation is what it is. But the NBA I think got to do better,” Schroder said about the health and safety protocols back in February. "I think for sure they need to do better. I mean, I tested negative the whole time. I never had positive. They got to figure that out, for sure."

    Now, he once again finds himself sidelined because of protocols.

    The 27-year-old came to the Lakers ahead of this season in a trade for Danny Green and the pick that turned into Jaden McDaniels after two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game in 65 appearances off of the bench in 2019.

    Last season, Schroder ranked second in the voting for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, behind his new teammate Montrezl Harrell. 

