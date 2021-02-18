Rockets' John Wall Provides 500 Meals for Families in Houston Amid Texas Storms

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets' game against the Dallas Mavericks for Friday was postponed amid ongoing inclement weather in the area, but John Wall found a better way to spend his sudden free time the night before the game.

After posting a call to action on his Instagram story, asking for restaurant suggestions, Wall said he was able to provide 500 meals from Whataburger to families staying at a Houston furniture store that turned into a shelter as ice storms spread across the region.

Millions of people across the state were left without power after uncharacteristic winter weather swept the region, causing temperatures to dip into historic lows.

The Mavericks had their Wednesday game against Detroit postponed, and the NHL's Dallas Stars have postponed their last three games.