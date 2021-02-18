Adam Silver Talks Biggest Concerns for Players During 2021 NBA All-Star Break

Nam Huh/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is less concerned about players following health and safety protocols at next month's All-Star Game than he is about the players who won't be making the trip to Atlanta for the marquee event.

Speaking to Inside The NBA on Thursday, Silver explained that the league is creating a "mini-bubble" for the game, and there will not be the usual social festivities that accompany All-Star Weekend.

Instead, Silver pointed to players elsewhere in the league who will have to take extra precautions during their time off.

"There's no doubt the players need a break and we planned for one," Silver said. "We're all collectively more concerned about players leaving our daily protocols and what happens on break. Of course, guys want to let loose a little bit. Those [are] activities that could more likely lead to guys, All-Star or non-All-Stars, getting infected, as opposed to being in a tightly constricted bubble in Atlanta."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were named All-Star Game captains Thursday while Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard were voted in as starters from the Western Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid and Bradley Beal were elected starters from the Eastern Conference.

Much like last year, the two captains will draft their teams for the game.

There just may not be much to do for the All-Stars outside of game day.

According to Silver, the league will be attempting to recreate an environment similar to what it built in Orlando, Florida, last year when the league resumed play during the pandemic.

"We'll have enhanced COVID testing on top of the usual procedures we go through," Silver said. "Again, everything is a balancing of interests here. ... We feel pretty good about our protocols."

As for the rest of the league, the commissioner hopes players and staffers spend the break responsibly.