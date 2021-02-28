    Warriors' Draymond Green Ruled Out vs. Lakers After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors announced forward Draymond Green was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a left ankle sprain.

    Green has averaged 5.7 points, 8.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the 19-15 Warriors, who are seventh in the Western Conference one year after finishing dead-last in the league with a 15-50 mark.

    The 30-year-old has played an instrumental part in the turnaround. He's done an excellent job facilitating the offense, averaging 12.3 assists per game during a seven-game stretch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 15.

    Green has done a little of everything for Golden State, even amassing seven steals and four blocks in one game against the Dallas Mavericks.

    His efforts have pushed last year's dreadful season, which was caused by mass injuries up and down the roster, into the rearview mirror despite missing shooting guard Klay Thompson for the entire year (torn Achilles).

    The Warriors have been forced to play without Green numerous times this year.

    A muscle strain in Green's right foot forced him to miss the Warriors' first four games in 2020-21, and right ankle soreness kept him out for a stretch in February.

    Green, a three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star who's also made five All-Defensive teams, is tough to replace in the Warriors lineup.

    Golden State has numerous options, such as going small with Mychal Mulder or inserting a forward like Juan Toscano-Anderson or Eric Paschall into the lineup. Expect Stephen Curry to handle more of Green's facilitating duties.

