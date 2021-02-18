Patriots Rumors: Carson Wentz Trade Didn't Interest NE Before Colts Move

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The New England Patriots "had no real interest" in former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

Wentz reportedly was dealt to the Colts on Thursday in exchange for a package of draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move for Wentz sets up a reunion with head coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia in 2017, when Wentz would have been a legitimate contender for league MVP before a knee injury ended his season. He threw for 33 touchdowns, a franchise record, that season before Reich moved on to serve as the head coach with the Colts.

As for the Patriots, they're still on the hunt for a quarterback for the upcoming season.

Their only rostered players at the position are Jarrett Stidham, who the Patriots refused to rely on even as free-agent pickup Cam Newton led them to their worst season since 2000, and Jacob Dolegala, who was on the practice squad last year.

A refusal of Wentz puts New England in a precarious situation as its options for a free agent or trade chip dry out. Other intriguing choices include Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold in a trade, or Dak Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky as free agents.

There's also the potential of a reunion with either Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett, both of whom served as backups to Tom Brady before they moved on.

New England holds the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, so holding out for a return there could be a risky move.

However, it apparently shouldn't matter too much that Wentz is off the board, since he reportedly wasn't factoring in to their plan in the first place.