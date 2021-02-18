    Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Colts Pursued Raiders QB Before Carson Wentz Deal

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 18, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts attempted to engage the Las Vegas Raiders in trade talks for quarterback Derek Carr before reportedly acquiring Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. 

    According to Indianapolis Star's Jim Ayello, the Raiders told the Colts that Carr was "not available." Indianapolis sent a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder to the Eagles for Wentz.

    Carr is only one year older than Wentz with clearly superior stats last year. 

    The Raiders QB passed for 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns on nine interceptions in 16 games. Wentz played just 12 games with 2,620 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 picks. Wentz will be reunited with Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts head coach who served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator during Wentz's first two seasons. 

    That may provide some early trust between the head coach and likely starting quarterback in Indy. 

    The fact that Carr is firmly unavailable is certainly noteworthy and backs up what his older brother, David Carr, told NFL Network last week.

    "Teams have called and have offered and have all been told no," David Carr said, per James Palmer

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Las Vegas lists former Tennessee Titans starter Marcus Mariota as Carr's backup and has helped add to the trade fodder around the Fresno State product. It doesn't seem anything will be happening on that front, at least not this offseason. 

    In the meantime, the Colts, Eagles and Raiders join the ranks of teams with a clear plan at quarterback while the rest of the league waits to see which other passer may become available before next season. 

