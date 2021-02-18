Bucs' LeSean McCoy on Tom Brady's Work Ethic: 'He Can Play Another 5 Years'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After spending the past season alongside Tom Brady, LeSean McCoy thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can keep playing thanks to his off-field work ethic.

McCoy said on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday that the 43-year-old "can play another five years" in the NFL (warning: contains profanity):

"This guy is so dialed in. He's 43! He's dialed in. He can play another five years," McCoy said of Brady. "Not only just the talent or the big arm and all that. It’s just like, he gets it. He gets it."

Brady helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team and he continues to impress McCoy.

"When I was younger, I wish I worked as hard as he does," he added. "We just won a Super Bowl and he's back training, doing little things."

Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history, winning his seventh career Super Bowl title this year with the Bucs. While on-field talent plays a big role, it's clear the preparation is also important.

McCoy has worked with a lot of quarterbacks during his 12 years in the NFL, including playing with Patrick Mahomes on the way to the Super Bowl last year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The six-time Pro Bowler also spent six years with the Philadelphia Eagles and four with the Buffalo Bills, a career that has seen him play alongside some elite players. The running back still never had a teammate quite like Brady.

"The regular season, he was so serious," McCoy added. "And then the playoffs, it was like the Terminator. He was even more serious. And then the championship week he was even more serious."

Brady has one more year left of his current contract, but McCoy thinks the veteran could seemingly stick around even longer if he wants.