    Darius Leonard on Carson Wentz Trade: 'Can't Wait to See What the Future Holds'

    Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (53) puts on his helmet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis.
    Indianapolis Colts star Darius Leonard was enthusiastic upon learning of the team's reported acquisition of Carson Wentz.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the Colts will send a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz.

    Leonard reacted to the news by saying he "can't wait to see what the future holds."

    Not all Colts fans may share Leonard's excitement.

    Indianapolis needed to do something at quarterback following the retirement of Philip Rivers, since signing Rivers in the first place showed a lack of confidence in Jacoby Brissett, who was the starter in 2019 following the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.

    Wentz was a disaster in 2020, though. He threw for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and an NFL-high 15 interceptions in 12 starts. One could make a compelling argument he was the worst quarterback in the league.

    The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane also provided an in-depth look into how the 28-year-old was going backward on the field and seeing his stock decline within the organization.

    McLane wrote how Wentz's "resistance to hard instruction made him lose faith from coaches and an unwillingness to accept blame for his mistakes hurt him in the locker room."

    The Colts at least make sense in terms of fit since they reunite Wentz with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

    Wentz will presumably be carrying a massive chip on his shoulder as well. He'll probably love nothing more than to thrive in Indianapolis to shove it back in Philadelphia's face.

    Still, this trade represents a big risk for a franchise that won the AFC South in 2020 and will be looking to repeat. The Colts have a wide-open championship window, putting huge pressure on Wentz to deliver.

    Building the support of his new teammates will be a good first step. Based on Leonard's tweet, that won't be a problem.

