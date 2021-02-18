Eagles' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks, Salary Cap After Carson Wentz Trade

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly reached an agreement Thursday to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a pair of draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round selection and a 2022 second-rounder that could become a first-round pick.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted the conditional pick is contingent on playing time or Indy making the playoffs:

Here's a look at the Eagles' updated group of projected offensive starters:

QB: Jalen Hurts

RB: Miles Sanders

WR: DeSean Jackson

WR: Alshon Jeffery

WR: Jalen Reagor

TE: Zach Ertz

LT: Andre Dillard

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Brandon Brooks

RT: Lane Johnson

Philadelphia now owns 16 picks over the next two years:

2021: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, IND 3rd, 5th, DAL 5th, 6th, 7th

2022: 1st, 2nd, IND 2nd (conditional), 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The trade is scheduled to leave a $33.82 million dead-cap hit for the Eagles in 2021, according to Spotrac. It's the largest cap hit of that nature in NFL history, per Art Stapleton of The Record.

Wentz was benched for Hurts during the latter stages of the 2020 season after a series of poor performances.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection completed a career-low 57.4 percent of his throws for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 12 appearances.

It represented a sharp decline in play from 2016's No. 2 overall draft pick after he compiled 81 TDs and 21 picks in 40 games across the previous three years (2017-19).

"At the end of the day, it's outside of my control," Wentz told reporters in December after being benched. "That's not for me [to decide]. I know what I'm capable of. I know I can play better. I have never doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities. But a lot of these things are out of my control."

Schefter reported after the quarterback change that Wentz wouldn't want to remain in Philadelphia moving forward if it meant being a backup, and now the Eagles have dealt him to the Colts.

The 28-year-old North Dakota State product will fill the void in Indianapolis left by the retirement of Philip Rivers, who guided the franchise to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in 2020.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the Eagles will move forward with Hurts as their unquestioned starter for 2021 or if they'll seek competition for him in free agency or the draft.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up produced eight total touchdowns (five passing and three rushing) in his four starts to finish the 2020 season, but he connected on only 51.9 percent of his passes.

At minimum, Philadelphia will probably want to bring in a veteran backup in case Hurts doesn't take a step forward as a pure passer next season.