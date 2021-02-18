Colts' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Carson Wentz Trade

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts shook up their roster Thursday by acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Colts will send a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder to Philadelphia.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the 2022 second-rounder will become a first if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps in 2021 or if he plays 70 percent of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Wentz has a salary-cap hit of $25.4 million in 2021:

Adding that to the Colts' previous cap total of $123.7 million puts them at $149.1 million for 2021, per Spotrac.

According to Schefter, the NFL informed its teams Thursday that the salary cap for 2021 will be at least $180 million, which would be an $18.2 million drop from last season.

With veteran quarterback Philip Rivers' retirement after one season as the Colts' starter, Indianapolis needed a new signal-caller.

Prior to the acquisition of Wentz, 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was the only quarterback on the Colts' active roster. Veteran Jacoby Brissett will become a free agent when the new league year starts March 17.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Assuming the Colts do not re-sign Brissett, Wentz is in line to be the starter in 2021 with Eason as his primary backup.

The Colts also have quarterback Jalen Morton signed to a reserve/future contract, but it stands to reason that Indy will explore free agency or the draft to bring in another signal-caller.

Given what they surrendered to land Wentz, though, the Colts should enter the 2021 season with him under center.

The 28-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career. He went 3-8-1 as a starter while completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions.

In 2017, Wentz was considered the MVP front-runner before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 14. He completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven picks that year.

While Wentz wasn't as good in 2018 and 2019, his 2020 drop-off is likely what prompted the Eagles to move on in favor of either 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts or perhaps a 2021 draft pick.

The Colts may be the best fit for Wentz since their head coach, Frank Reich, was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2017 when Wentz was at his best.

Indianapolis went 11-5 and reached the playoffs last season, primarily on the strength of a great defense and a running game spearheaded by running back Jonathan Taylor.

If those areas are strengths for the Colts again in 2021, it could go a long way toward rehabilitating Wentz's career.