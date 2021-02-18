WWE Rumors: 'NXT EVOLVE' to Be Introduced as 2nd NXT Show

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

WWE is reportedly working on the development and implementation of a new NXT show and brand called NXT EVOLVE.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE has already created graphics and a championship belt with the NXT EVOLVE branding.

Fightful Select noted that Gabe Sapolsky and Jeremy Borash will be heavily involved with the development and production of NXT EVOLVE.

Sapolsky is a Paul Heyman disciple who co-founded the Evolve promotion and was instrumental in it getting purchased by WWE last year. Borash, meanwhile, is a former producer and on-screen talent with Impact Wrestling.

Test tapings have already taken place in a warehouse with Josiah Williams serving as the host, according to Fightful Select. NXT EVOLVE is expected to have a gritty, "fight feel" to it, which would set it apart from NXT and most professional wrestling promotions in general.

The project has reportedly been in the works for two years, and while nothing is set in stone regarding when or if it will debut, it appears to be moving forward.

NXT is a unique brand in that it encompasses established stars acquired from other companies, as well as recruits who are cutting their teeth at the WWE Performance Center.

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing NXT from holding live events separate from its TV show, it has been difficult for the trainees to get match experience.

Adding a second show would allow for more talent to be showcased, and it would likely also make it easier for NXT founder Triple H to know who is ready for NXT and who isn't.

NXT was once viewed as "developmental," but it has become a legitimate third brand, creating the need for a new developmental territory of sorts.

NXT EVOLVE potentially can be that by cultivating new talent and also giving them a platform to perform in front of a viewing audience.

