Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Center Drawing Interest from 8-10 Teams

Two days after the Cleveland Cavaliers announced they were going to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade opportunities, a number of teams around the league have reportedly expressed interest in the two-time All-Star.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, there are at least eight to 10 teams that have shown interest in trading for Drummond.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, Cleveland's decision to sit Drummond was made after conversations between general manager Koby Altman and Drummond's agent, Jeff Schwartz, who agreed he "would remain with the team but would no longer be active for games."

The Cavs started this season with an encouraging 9-9 record, but they have since dropped 10 of their last 11 games. They appear to be looking toward the future by building around Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and recently acquired center Jarrett Allen.

Allen, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the deal involving James Harden, has started four of the past five games. He's averaging 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds in 16 appearances with Cleveland.

Drummond is in the final season of his current contract. The 27-year-old was off to a strong start with 17.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game in 25 starts before it was decided he wouldn't play for the time being.

Given his size and rebounding ability, Drummond should be one of the more attractive trade candidates for teams looking to solidify their status as playoff contenders down the stretch.