Stephen Curry, Warriors Rally to Beat Jimmy Butler, Heat in Overtime

The Golden State Warriors overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and defeat the Miami Heat 120-112 at home on Wednesday in San Francisco's Chase Center.

Kent Bazemore scored 26 points off the bench to lead a quartet of Warriors who scored 20 or more, including Stephen Curry (25), Andrew Wiggins (23) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (23).

Jimmy Butler posted his third triple-double in four games for the Miami Heat with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Butler, who also had three steals, was just one point shy of getting a triple-double through three quarters. Seven Heat players scored in double digits overall, with Bam Adebayo's 24 leading the way.

Miami led 96-81 in the fourth, but the Warriors closed regulation on a 24-9 run with a Curry three-pointer and a pair of Bazemore buckets, leading to a 105-all tie. Both teams had chances to hit game-winning shots in the final 10 seconds, but neither connected.

It was the Curry show in overtime, as he hit the game-winning three to put Golden State up 112-109 before hitting another shot from beyond the arc to give the Dubs a 118-112 edge with 17 seconds remaining.

He shot just 8-of-25 from the field and 5-of-20 from three-point range but made three of his final five shots from beyond the arc to propel Golden State to the win.

The 11-17 Heat have lost three straight. The 16-13 Warriors have won four of five.

Notable Performances

Warriors G Stephen Curry: 25 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds

Warriors F Kent Bazemore: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Warriors G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins: 23 points, 8 rebounds

Heat F Jimmy Butler: 13 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals

Heat F/C Bam Adebayo: 24 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

Heat G Kendrick Nunn: 19 points, 2 assists

Warriors Hang Tough and Pull Through Despite Curry's Off-Night

Curry came into Wednesday making 50 percent or more of his field-goal attempts in each of his past 10 games, a stretch that saw the two-time NBA MVP score 34.5 points per game on 58.0 percent shooting (51.2 percent from three-point range).

It's a phenomenal streak for a player who's inserted himself into this year's MVP conversation, but the scorching-hot run wasn't going to last forever.

It ended with a thud Wednesday, but Curry's teammates picked him up and nearly engineered a 15-point comeback. And in the end, Curry caught fire just in time to deliver the final blows.

Golden State trailed 96-81 in the fourth after a Bam Adebayo dunk and 99-85 following a three-pointer from ex-Warrior Andre Iguodala with 6:40 left.

However, the Warriors promptly went on an 11-0 run. Bazemore led things off with a three-pointer before Oubre finished this shot despite the contact:

Bazemore then assisted on an Andrew Wiggins dunk before Paschall cut the lead to five:

Paschall missed the ensuing free throw attempt but hit another bucket to make it a one-possession game.

Miami then stopped the bleeding and later took a five-point lead, but it was Curry who came through, hitting a three-pointer to cut the Heat's lead to 103-101:

The circle of life then completed itself before regulation when Bazemore finished the Warriors' furious fourth-quarter rally with this shot to tie the game at 105. Both teams had game-winning shots in the final seconds, but neither connected, forcing overtime:

The Warriors didn't lead for the entirety of regulation but finally took the lead off a Bazemore bucket. However, overtime ended up being Curry's show, as the point guard gave Golden State the lead for good with this bucket:

Curry later called game with this rainbow three, sending Golden State home with the W:

Justin Tinsley of The Undefeated put it best regarding Curry's night, which started about as poorly as possible before the three-time NBA champion morphed into a cold-blooded closer by game's end:

In the end, Curry's teammates guided the Warriors' rally, and the point guard did the rest for Golden State's biggest comeback of the season.

Butler Does It All for Heat

The Heat have largely struggled through 28 games, sitting at 11-17 during a season significantly impacted by injuries and the NBA's health and safety protocols, forcing numerous absences from key players.

A truncated offseason following last year's NBA Finals appearance, which ended October 11, hasn't helped matters either.

But the Heat came to life Wednesday, overpowering the Warriors on the road for three-and-a-half quarters thanks largely to Butler, who did a little of everything for Miami.

He drew in the defense and dished to a wide-open Kendrick Nunn for three:

The savvy veteran drew a charge on Eric Paschall that wiped away a three-pointer from Bazemore:

Butler created another bucket for Nunn by grabbing a defensive rebound, starting quickly in transition and zipping a pass to the left-hander, who finished on the other end:

In the end, Butler finished with his seventh triple-double, second only to LeBron James in franchise history. He has three triple-doubles in his last four games.

The game obviously devolved halfway through the fourth quarter, giving Miami yet another tough loss in a season with 17 of them already.

Despite the rough start, there are a few silver linings for the Heat, though.

They did just win four straight, of note, before the scorching-hot Utah Jazz (24-5) and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-9) put Miami's momentum to a halt.

Secondly, Butler is back on the court after missing 12 games earlier this year. Miami is 3-9 without him and 8-8 with him, so the arrow is clearly pointing up on the Heat's season. It's especially so this year, when .500 will almost certainly earn a team a playoff bid. The 15-14 Indiana Pacers sit in fourth, ahead of 11 Eastern Conference teams who don't have winning records.

Butler isn't going to post triple-double numbers every night, but chances are Miami, which is tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference, will be much higher than that when this season ends. Wednesday wasn't the result the team wanted, but there's reason for optimism ahead.

What's Next?

Miami will visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET in Golden 1 Center. Golden State will head to Orlando to play the Magic on Friday at 7 p.m. in Amway Center.