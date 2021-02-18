NBA All-Star Game 2021 Rosters: Captains and Starters Revealed

Nam Huh/Associated Press

It will be Team LeBron James against Team Kevin Durant at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7.

The two captains, as well as their fellow starters, were announced Thursday on TNT following a process that was determined by a combination of voting from fans (50 percent), media (25 percent) and players (25 percent).

The top two vote-getters were deemed captains and will draft their teams from the pools of starters and reserves. The reserves will be announced Tuesday on TNT, which will also broadcast the draft on March 4.

Here is a look at the starters LeBron and KD will be choosing from when it's time to draft.

2021 All-Star Game Starters

LeBron James (captain)

Kevin Durant (captain)

Kyrie Irving

Bradley Beal

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

Kawhi Leonard

Nikola Jokic

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While there was some uncertainty about whether there would even be a traditional All-Star Weekend this season with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting so much, the league confirmed Thursday that it would hold the event. What's more, the three-point contest and skills challenge will happen during the pregame, while the dunk contest will happen at halftime.

Thursday's announcement noted the event "will highlight the importance of HBCUs and raise awareness around the disparate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color. In addition, All-Star will feature special performances by HBCU musical groups and unique storytelling and content by distinguished alumni and students."

The game will also feature the Elam Ending once again following last season's success.

The Elam Ending turns off the clock in the fourth quarter and sets up a scenario wherein the two teams play toward a target score. Ideally, that eliminates late-game fouling as a means of stopping the clock and adds more excitement to the conclusion.

It worked last year, as Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155 in a thriller in Chicago.

While the first three quarters of that contest unfolded like many All-Star Games do, with alley-oops, lackluster defense and a barrage of three-pointers, the fourth quarter was defined by intensity and the league's best players trading eye-popping plays with the outcome on the line.

Anthony Davis iced it with a free throw for Team LeBron.

Fans couldn't ask for much more out of this year's game, and they now know the starters they will be watching lace it up for Team LeBron and Team KD.

