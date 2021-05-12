Didi Gregorius Exits Phillies vs. Nationals with Elbow Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius exited Wednesday night's game against the Washington Nationals because of right elbow stiffness.

The 31-year-old re-signed with the Phillies on a two-year, $28 million deal after testing out free agency last offseason after slashing .284/.339/.488 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI over 60 games in 2020.

He entered Wednesday's action hitting .233/.270/.371 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 31 appearances.

Philadelphia's margin for error this year is even slimmer than it was in 2020 after the New York Mets bulked up by bringing in the likes of Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and James McCann, while the Atlanta Braves continue tinkering with a lineup that's won three straight National League East title.

Not having Gregorius in the lineup shrinks that margin even more.

Fortunately for the second-Phillies, there are a few options for manager Joe Girardi to experiment with at shortstop while Gregorius recovers. Look for Nick Maton and Jean Segura be among the players who could see time at the position until Gregorius returns.

Philadelphia (19-17) currently sits in second place in the NL East, trailing the Mets (18-13) by 1.5 games.