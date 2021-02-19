7 Biggest Underperforming Teams of the 2020-21 Men's College Basketball Season

0 of 7

What's it like to have an NCAA men's tournament without Duke or Kentucky? We might be about to find out.

It's been a strange year for sports, and college basketball has been no exception. Numerous COVID-19-induced stops and starts have prevented teams from getting into any sort of rhythm as health concerns have taken center stage. Some teams have played their full slate of games. Some have played only a handful.

It's tough to gauge the level of competition when the field doesn't seem even.

But college basketball's biggest story is the blue bloods are feeling very blue. The rivalry on Tobacco Road, one of the most historic in sports, felt anticlimactic earlier this month with Duke and North Carolina both unranked. Even the TV ratings were down, per Sports Media Watch.

In fact, Duke will likely be left out of the tournament for the first time since 1995. So will a few other power schools.

Here are seven of the biggest underperformers of the 2020-21 season, based on their preseason AP Top 25 rankings and where they are today in the NCAA NET rankings.