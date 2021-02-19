7 Biggest Underperforming Teams of the 2020-21 Men's College Basketball Season

7 Biggest Underperforming Teams of the 2020-21 Men's College Basketball SeasonFebruary 19, 2021
What's it like to have an NCAA men's tournament without Duke or Kentucky? We might be about to find out.
It's been a strange year for sports, and college basketball has been no exception. Numerous COVID-19-induced stops and starts have prevented teams from getting into any sort of rhythm as health concerns have taken center stage. Some teams have played their full slate of games. Some have played only a handful.
It's tough to gauge the level of competition when the field doesn't seem even.
But college basketball's biggest story is the blue bloods are feeling very blue. The rivalry on Tobacco Road, one of the most historic in sports, felt anticlimactic earlier this month with Duke and North Carolina both unranked. Even the TV ratings were down, per Sports Media Watch.
In fact, Duke will likely be left out of the tournament for the first time since 1995. So will a few other power schools.
Here are seven of the biggest underperformers of the 2020-21 season, based on their preseason AP Top 25 rankings and where they are today in the NCAA NET rankings.
Arizona State (7-10, 4-7 Pac-12): No. 18 Preseason, No. 119 NET
It's been a tumultuous season for Arizona State. Bobby Hurley's squad has suffered the absences of several top players because of injuries and coronavirus-related reasons. The program hit the pause button in December, canceling a nonconference game and postponing three Pac-12 contests.
The Sun Devils lost five straight after that shutdown and then finally looked like they were gaining footing with two conference wins, only to have to postpone three more games because of COVID-19 in their own program and within the Utah program. They've lost two of three since then.
The Sun Devils are simply getting overpowered by deeper teams. They're down four scholarship players, three of them in the frontcourt. Walk-on center John Olmsted has been a great story, but it says something about a team when its best center is a walk-on.
You can stick a fork in the Sun Devils.
Duke (9-8, 7-6 ACC): No. 9 Preseason, No. 61 NET
The last time the Duke Blue Devils failed to make the NCAA tournament, Mike Krzyzewski had temporarily handed over the program's reins to assistant coach Pete Gaudet. The longtime head coach needed treatment for a back injury and exhaustion after 12 games.
But this one is the real Coach K, and the Blue Devils will likely be excluded from the tournament for the first time in a Krzyzewski-led season since 1983.
The problems started when freshman forward Jalen Johnson injured his foot in mid-December and missed three games. The 5-star recruit out of Wisconsin and projected lottery pick then opted out of the rest of the season earlier this week to prepare for the NBA draft.
There were also COVID-related cancellations and postponements, and Krzyzewski's belittling of a student reporter. It's not uncommon for elite programs to make headlines for what happens off the court, but Duke hadn't really made any headline on it until an 84-60 drubbing of Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
It was a good showing, but it's probably too little, too late.
Indiana (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten): NR Preseason, No. 42 NET
This was supposed to be the season the Indiana Hoosiers, who started the year just outside the AP Top 25, returned to the elite ranks. Trayce Jackson-Davis was poised for a big campaign. He had a strong frontcourt with Joey Brunk and Race Thompson. Khristian Lander, a 5-star freshman point guard, was an exciting addition to a talented team.
Jackson-Davis has delivered. He's the Big Ten's third-leading scorer and its second-leading rebounder with 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He's a star in a state that places a high value on basketball stars, but overall, the Hoosiers have been mediocre.
They rank toward the middle of the Big Ten in all scoring categories, are toward the bottom in defensive rebounding (25.4 per game, 10th in Big Ten) and three-point makes (6.6, 11th). They have two Quadrant 1 wins. The Hoosiers' record against the top two Quads is 8-8, which is fine, but it's not indicative of an impending breakout.
Indiana has been inconsistent, which doesn't bode well for a team on the bubble.
Kansas (16-7, 10-5 Big 12): No. 6 Preseason, No. 21 NET
Are the 16-7 Kansas Jayhawks in a Phog?
This team does a lot well but nothing exceptional. Kansas, like many struggling power-conference teams, is giving big minutes to underclassmen and players who did not start regularly in past seasons—and having mixed results without any true stars to rely on.
The cancellation of the 2020 tournament cost everyone significant experience, so Kansas isn't alone there, and it does have some experience back. Ochai Agbaji (70 starts), junior forward David McCormack (54 starts) are seasoned veterans, and redshirt senior center Mitch Lightfoot brings considerable experience off the bench. Still, coach Bill Self won 14 straight Big 12 titles mostly with deep, veteran teams.
Wednesday's Sunflower Showdown win over Kansas State may get the Jayhawks back into the Top 25 rankings, and they are probably a lock to make the tournament. They just won't be seeded highly, as they're a projected No. 6 seed in the latest Bracket Matrix release, and the concern about just how far they can go is legitimate.
Kansas is fine, but fine is unacceptable in Lawrence.
Kentucky (7-13, 6-7 SEC): No. 10 Preseason, No. 76 NET
John Calipari's teams tend to get hot later in the season. But not this year. The only thing that's hot might be Calipari's seat, with the Kentucky Wildcats heading toward their first losing campaign since 1988-1989. Though any talk of his being fired is probably overblown.
The low shooting percentages of freshmen Brandon Boston Jr. (.366 from the field) and Devin Askew (.352) have been detrimental and helped put undue stress on the country's No. 144 scoring defense. In addition, an anonymous coach told Seth Davis of The Athletic that Boston and senior transfer forward Olivier Sarr may not have fully understood the pressure of playing for Kentucky until the season began.
It doesn't seem like the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place in Lexington. The Cats will likely miss the tournament for the first time since 2013. As for next season, it might benefit Boston and Askew to stay and improve in college instead of going pro. Kentucky has the fourth-ranked recruiting class, and it would give Calipari a few returning impact players to build around.
Michigan State (10-9, 4-9 Big Ten): No. 13 Preseason, No. 92 NET
The Michigan State Spartans lack a true point guard, and the offense has flailed as a result. The attack has not exactly rocketed with guard Rocket Watts, as the Spartans sit outside the top 200 in points per game. Forwards Aaron Henry (14.3 ppg) and Joey Hauser (10.5 ppg) are shouldering the offensive load as the only two Spartans averaging double digits in scoring.
Michigan State struggled after a long COVID-19 layoff, losing to Rutgers 67-37 in its first game back Jan. 28. The Spartans lost their next two, and despite wins over Nebraska and Penn State, they couldn't get back on track against Iowa and Purdue.
The one thing they do well is defend threes. They have the third-best Big Ten defense in that category, with teams shooting 31.5 percent from behind the arc against them. But that's not enough to keep Sparty from missing its first March Madness since 1997.
North Carolina (13-7, 7-5 ACC): No. 16 Preseason, No. 53 NET
Like Kansas, North Carolina is probably headed to the Big Dance. The Tar Heels have won four of their last six, are 13-7 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, which is tied for fifth in the conference.
However, what Carolina lacks is a signature win. It doesn't have a victory against a ranked opponent, and it sports glaring losses to the conference's best teams, such as Virginia and Florida State. Even more troubling is the Tar Heels' record outside the Dean Dome: 5-7. They don't defend threes well (15th in the ACC in three-point defense), and they don't have a ton of star power.
Louisville, Florida State, Syracuse and Duke are still on the slate, and makeup games against Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech and Boston College could be coming, though that's not a certainty.
There is some danger of missing the tournament for the second year in a row, which would be a first for the vaunted program since 2002 and 2003. But if UNC beats a couple of quality opponents, it should be tournament-bound on a low seed line.
