Updated 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card Ahead of PPV

The Road to WrestleMania 37 is in full swing, and Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view could have huge ramifications with regard to the card at The Show of Shows.

Elimination Chamber is best known for its signature match, and there will be two such contests on the show: one for the WWE Championship and the other being for the right to face universal champion Roman Reigns later in the night.

Some other titles are also scheduled to be on the line, but there is no question that the fans will have their sights set on the Chamber matches and what they could mean for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Here is a rundown of every match on the Elimination Chamber card, along with the information you need regarding when and where to watch it.

Where: WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Card

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy

Universal Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber match: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Chamber Winner

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. TBA

United States Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee

Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Top Matches to Watch

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre will put the WWE Championship on the line against five former titleholders in the Raw Elimination Chamber match.

The Scot was put in the match by WWE official Adam Pearce at the behest of Shane McMahon, and he was originally slated to defend against Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Miz.

However, The A-Lister asked to be removed from the match because of the fact that he is Mr. Money in the Bank.

Kofi Kingston went on to beat The Miz to earn the right to be his replacement, marking The New Day man's first high-profile singles title match since he dropped the title to Brock Lesnar on the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox in October 2019.

Sheamus won a Gauntlet match to be the final entrant into the Chamber, meaning the odds are on his side. He pinned McIntyre in order to win that match, and it could well come down to the two friends Sunday.

It is difficult to envision the Scot losing the WWE Championship this close to WrestleMania, but there is no shortage of talent in the match, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that The Celtic Warrior prevails.

However, even if McIntyre does win as expected, it should be a highly entertaining match with plenty of importance moving forward.

Universal Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber

The other Elimination Chamber match will pit six of SmackDown's best against each other to become the No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship.

Pearce initially announced Roman Reigns would have to defend the title inside the Chamber, but The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman objected, suggesting the contest should be for a title match against him that same night.

Pearce agreed and put both Kevin Owens and Jey Uso in the match. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan round out the field after earning their way in through qualifying matches.

While the Universal Championship isn't on the line in this Chamber match, it may be the most compelling bout on the card since so many of the competitors would be intriguing opponents for Reigns.

Owens and Uso immediately stand out because of their recent history with The Head of the Table, as they were his most recent major challengers. KO has fallen short in multiple attempts to beat Reigns for the universal title, including a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble. Uso, meanwhile, had two championship matches against his cousin before joining forces with him.

With regard to the rest of the field, Cesaro and Bryan could be top-notch challengers, and they are hugely popular with the viewing audience.

The Swiss Superman is in the middle of a huge push and may be the favorite, while The Yes Man has been in a slump but is still an elite worker and the ultimate underdog babyface, which would make him a perfect foil for Reigns.

No matter who wins, it could prove to be one of the greatest Chamber matches given the participants and the high stakes.

Roman Reigns vs. Chamber Winner

Once a winner is determined in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, that Superstar will face Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief will be heavily favored to win, but even facing Reigns and turning in a strong performance could be huge for any of the wrestlers competing inside the Chamber.

Owens is proof of that, as he has improved his profile significantly by feuding with Reigns, even though he hasn't come away victorious.

There are several intriguing opponents for Reigns, but the most interesting may be Cesaro since he has not yet been presented at a main event level. WWE is giving him a huge push, and winning the Elimination Chamber match would be the biggest triumph of his career.

Losing to Reigns would do little to hurt Cesaro or anyone else since the universal champion would have a huge advantage as the fresh wrestler. WWE could also protect Cesaro by having Seth Rollins interfere after he and The Messiah seemed to start a rivalry on the Feb. 12 edition of SmackDown.

Everything Reigns does is must-see television, and his title match at Sunday's pay-per-view will be no different.

