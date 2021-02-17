Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Says He's 'Looking Great' After Having Heart Surgery

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist will miss the entirety of the 2020-21 NHL season after having open-heart surgery for an aortic valve replacement, ascending aortic replacement and aortic root in January.

On Wednesday, the veteran goalie provided an update on his recovery:

In December, Lundqvist announced that he would miss the entirety of this season:

Lundqvist called it a "pretty tough and emotional day" and said it was "still very hard for me to process all of this. And kind of shocking, to be honest."

He provided another update on Jan. 8 after undergoing the surgery:

Lundqvist, 38, spent the first 15 years of his NHL career with the New York Rangers and was a two-time All-Star and the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy winner (he also finished top-three in Vezina voting four times), helping lead the team to 12 postseason appearances.

He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capitals in October.

"For a few weeks now, I've been doing my homework on all different scenarios and options for me, and I have to say, the Capitals, they checked every box," he told reporters at the time. "When it comes to a team that understands winning, a great coaching staff and an opportunity to play some games were the main factors for me."

Unfortunately, Lundqvist won't be able to play for the team this season. But by all indications, his recovery from open-heart surgery is going well.