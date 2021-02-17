    Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Says He's 'Looking Great' After Having Heart Surgery

    Timothy Rapp
Featured Columnist
February 17, 2021

    FILE - New York Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist reacts after a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in New York, in this Sunday, March 1, 2020, file photo. The Flyers defeated the Rangers 5-3. Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, announcing the news a little more than two months after joining the Washington Capitals. Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, saying it was a
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist will miss the entirety of the 2020-21 NHL season after having open-heart surgery for an aortic valve replacement, ascending aortic replacement and aortic root in January

    On Wednesday, the veteran goalie provided an update on his recovery:

    In December, Lundqvist announced that he would miss the entirety of this season:

    Lundqvist called it a "pretty tough and emotional day" and said it was "still very hard for me to process all of this. And kind of shocking, to be honest."

    He provided another update on Jan. 8 after undergoing the surgery:

    Lundqvist, 38, spent the first 15 years of his NHL career with the New York Rangers and was a two-time All-Star and the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy winner (he also finished top-three in Vezina voting four times), helping lead the team to 12 postseason appearances. 

    He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capitals in October. 

    "For a few weeks now, I've been doing my homework on all different scenarios and options for me, and I have to say, the Capitals, they checked every box," he told reporters at the time. "When it comes to a team that understands winning, a great coaching staff and an opportunity to play some games were the main factors for me."

    Unfortunately, Lundqvist won't be able to play for the team this season. But by all indications, his recovery from open-heart surgery is going well. 

