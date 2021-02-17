Report: Jazz's Quin Snyder to Coach Western Conference in 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder will lead the Western Conference in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The Jazz sit first in the West at 23-5, 1.5 games up on the Los Angeles Lakers. Bontemps noted Lakers coach Frank Vogel can't serve as head coach in the All-Star Game after having fulfilled the role last year.

Snyder would achieve something legendary Jazz coach Jerry Sloan never did. The 1984 All-Star Game was the last time a Jazz coach (Frank Layden) ran things for the West.

The NBA has yet to confirm the date of the All-Star Game itself, only listing March 5-10 as the All-Star break before the second half of the regular season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the league reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to hold the event March 7. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the game would be staged at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Some prominent players expressed a level of frustration with the idea of playing an All-Star Game amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also cautioned anybody from traveling to the city for the usual festivities surrounding All-Star weekend:

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the NBA is looking to create a "mini-bubble" in Atlanta for the players taking part.

Their travel would be limited to their hotel and State Farm Arena, and their stay in the city would likely extend for only a few days.