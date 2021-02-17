LeBron James to Executive Produce Docuseries About Son Bronny, Sierra Canyon

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

LeBron James and Maverick Carter as serving as executive producers on a new docuseries, Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, from Amazon Studios and UNINTERRUPTED, per Jay Connor of Yahoo Sports.

The series will follow the Sierra Canyon high school basketball team that featured Bronny James, Zaire Wade (Dwyane Wade's son), BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Shy Odom and Ziaire Williams, among others during the 2019-20 season.

That loaded team was attempting to win a third consecutive California state title.

"We are thrilled to partner with UNINTERRUPTED on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter's unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences," IMDb TV's co-head of content and programming Lauren Anderson, said in a statement. "Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers' dynamic and exceptional journey last season."

Spoiler alert: Sierra Canyon reached the state title game, only to see it canceled last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.