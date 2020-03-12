Sierra Canyon, CA HSBB Title Games Canceled Because of Coronavirus

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 in action against Dominican during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Thursday it's canceled the remaining state championship basketball games because of the coronavirus pandemic

The announcement included a statement from CIF executive director Ron Nocetti about the decision:

"We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships. The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation."

Sierra Canyon School, which features a star-studded roster led by Ziaire Williams, B.J. Boston Jr., Bronny James and Zaire Wade, was among the teams scheduled to compete in title games.

The Trailblazers defeated Etiwanda High School in the semifinals Tuesday with a buzzer-beater by Williams to reach the final with a 30-4 record.

The championship game was scheduled to take place Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

In all, 12 matchups (six boys and six girls) were scheduled to take place between Friday and Saturday for California's state titles.

Related

    Bronny, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Use Wild Comeback to Beat Etiwanda

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny, Zaire Wade, Sierra Canyon Use Wild Comeback to Beat Etiwanda

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Prospect Almost Quit Hoops

    How Onyeka Okongwu overcame his brother’s death, emerged from Ball bros’ shadow to become a potential top-10 pick ➡️

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Top Prospect Almost Quit Hoops

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Sierra Canyon Advance with Win vs. Harvard-Westlake

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Sierra Canyon Advance with Win vs. Harvard-Westlake

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    More Than a 'White Dunker'

    Mac McClung opens up about getting to the NBA one day and proving he's more than just a viral dunker ➡️

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    More Than a 'White Dunker'

    Matthew Foley
    via Bleacher Report