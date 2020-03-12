Sierra Canyon, CA HSBB Title Games Canceled Because of Coronavirus

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The California Interscholastic Federation announced Thursday it's canceled the remaining state championship basketball games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement included a statement from CIF executive director Ron Nocetti about the decision:

"We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships. The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation."

Sierra Canyon School, which features a star-studded roster led by Ziaire Williams, B.J. Boston Jr., Bronny James and Zaire Wade, was among the teams scheduled to compete in title games.

The Trailblazers defeated Etiwanda High School in the semifinals Tuesday with a buzzer-beater by Williams to reach the final with a 30-4 record.

The championship game was scheduled to take place Saturday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

In all, 12 matchups (six boys and six girls) were scheduled to take place between Friday and Saturday for California's state titles.