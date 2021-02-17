Suns' Chris Paul Publishing Memoir in September Co-Written by Michael Wilbon

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is releasing a memoir, "Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court," that will be co-written by ESPN's Michael Wilbon, per the Associated Press.

The book was written in tribute to Paul's late grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, who died while Paul was in high school.

Jones lived to be 61 years old, and in a high school basketball game after he died, Paul scored 61 points in his honor.

Paul released the following statement regarding the book:

"'Sixty-One' is a celebration of my Papa Chilly who helped shape who I am today and what I value.

"His legacy of hard work and service to others is woven through the fabric of my parenting, my community work and how I have approached my basketball career. That high school game where I scored 61 points was a healing moment through basketball and I am thrilled to work with Michael Wilbon to share this story with the world."

The memoir is set to be released in September.