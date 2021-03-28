    Kyle Lowry Out for Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Because of Foot Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 28, 2021
    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of right foot soreness.

    Lowry, 35, has posted 17.2 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game for the 18-27 Raps, who are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

    Lowry suffered a sprained left ankle during the second quarter of his team's 124-113 upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 16. He left the game, returned for the third quarter and soon left for good after he noticeably limped during his second-half on-court time.

    The former Villanova star missed four games but returned on Feb. 24 versus the Miami Heat.

    Forward Chris Boucher entered the game for Lowry in the third quarter, while Fred VanVleet assumed ball-handling duties at the point. Norman Powell joined VanVleet in the backcourt.

    Without Lowry, the Raptors have numerous lineup options. The traditional one would be VanVleet-Powell-OG Anunoby-Pascal Siakam-Aron Baynes. However, if the Raptors want to go smaller, they can opt to start Siakam at the 5 and insert Terence Davis in for the big man in Baynes.

    Boucher, who leads the second unit, figures to see a playing time increase regardless. He could close games with Siakam in the frontcourt, with VanVleet, Powell and Anunoby making up the other three spots.

