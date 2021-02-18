10 Most Anticipated Rematches of the 2021 College Football Season

0 of 10

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Even with COVID-19 limiting the college football schedule and causing many teams to play abbreviated or conference-only slates, there were memorable matchups in 2020.

Looking ahead to the '21 season, there are plenty of reasons for some of those games to be intriguing again.

Factoring in the competitiveness of last year's contests, anticipated conference or national-title implications and just downright excitement from the '20 game or playmakers bursting at the seams on both sides, we've dissected some games you'll want to circle on your calendars.

Representatives like Indiana (twice!) and UCF add a little variety from the status-quo teams normally featured, and the schedule will bring us unique back-to-back battles too.

Get ready for some major grudge matches this season, and buckle up for some classics because there are plenty of reasons these rematches could produce must-see TV.