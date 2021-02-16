    WWE's MVP Says He's on '1 Good Knee' After Reportedly Suffering Injury on Raw

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Credit: WWE.com

    WWE star MVP reportedly is nursing a knee injury. 

    The two-time United States champion tweeted about an issue he experienced in a six-man tag team match during Raw on Monday night:

    Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton wrote MVP needed to be helped backstage following the match and may have blown out his knee entirely.

    After the show, a pair of crutches were visible next to MVP when he appeared on Raw Talk:

    PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Tuesday that MVP traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to have the knee examined. The extent of any injury remains unclear.

    If the 47-year-old is seriously hurt, then he'll obviously need to be taken off television for an extended stretch. One benefit to being in a stable, though, is that he can maintain an on-screen presence even if he's not wrestling.

    MVP is already the de facto mouthpiece for The Hurt Business. He could easily continue to do the mic work while Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are competing inside the ring.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      MVP Suffered Knee Injury

      Hurt Business leader saids he's on 'one good knee' after injuring it during last night's tag team match on Raw

      MVP Suffered Knee Injury
      WWE logo
      WWE

      MVP Suffered Knee Injury

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting WrestleMania Celebrity Cameos

      We take a look at some celebrities and WWE stars who could make an appearance at The Show of Shows 🤩

      Predicting WrestleMania Celebrity Cameos
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Predicting WrestleMania Celebrity Cameos

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE Stars' Elimination Chamber Odds

      We rank and break down who has the best chance to come out of the brutal cage match with the title

      WWE Stars' Elimination Chamber Odds
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE Stars' Elimination Chamber Odds

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      👀 Lacey Evans reportedly pregnant 🤝 Cody open to WWE-AEW crossover 💪 Braun Strowman returns to Raw

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report