WWE's MVP Says He's on '1 Good Knee' After Reportedly Suffering Injury on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star MVP reportedly is nursing a knee injury.

The two-time United States champion tweeted about an issue he experienced in a six-man tag team match during Raw on Monday night:

Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton wrote MVP needed to be helped backstage following the match and may have blown out his knee entirely.

After the show, a pair of crutches were visible next to MVP when he appeared on Raw Talk:

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Tuesday that MVP traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, to have the knee examined. The extent of any injury remains unclear.

If the 47-year-old is seriously hurt, then he'll obviously need to be taken off television for an extended stretch. One benefit to being in a stable, though, is that he can maintain an on-screen presence even if he's not wrestling.

MVP is already the de facto mouthpiece for The Hurt Business. He could easily continue to do the mic work while Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are competing inside the ring.