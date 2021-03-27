Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Suffers Fractured Foot Injury vs. Bucks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Knicks announced that center Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured right foot Saturday during a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks and will be evaluated when the team returns home Sunday.

Robinson hobbled off the court with 5:46 left in the first quarter and the Knicks up 16-9. Nerlens Noel replaced Robinson on the floor.

The 22-year-old Robinson entered Saturday averaging 8.5 points on 65.1 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Knicks this season.

The three-year pro was on the verge of a career game against the Washington Wizards when he posted 10 points and 14 rebounds at halftime on Feb. 12, but he suffered a fracture in his right hand. He underwent successful surgery four days later and returned on March 21 against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing 15 games.

Noel took over at starting center in Robinson's absence and figures to do so once again. He has averaged 4.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 39 games this season. He has averaged 22.4 minutes per contest.

Taj Gibson should also play some more minutes in the frontcourt. In addition, the Knicks could look to add a free-agent big man.

Losing Robinson is a tough blow for the Knicks, who benefit from the big man's ability to clean the glass, particularly on the offensive end. The center is averaging 3.7 offensive boards per game, good enough for seventh in the NBA. His 1.5 blocks are 12th in the Association.

Robinson can't spread the floor offensively, but his defensive and rebounding efforts have played crucial roles in the Knicks' potentially playoff-bound season.

The good news is Noel can help duplicate those efforts, and Gibson provides more scoring ability from the mid-range, so the combination of those two can stem the tide once again until Robinson's return.