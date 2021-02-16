    Bettor Wagers $10K on Wizards to Win 2021 NBA Title for $5 Million Payout

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 16, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) gestures before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    There's something enticing about placing a bet on a long-shot. Sure, it likely won't work out, but the possibility of a giant payday is sometimes just too much to turn down.   

    But there's betting a heavy underdog, and then there's placing a $10,000 bet on the Washington Wizards to win the NBA championship. The 2021 NBA title, to be exact. The same 2021 season in which the Wizards are 8-17. Their longest winning streak is two games, and they have picked up victories against just two teams above .500.

    Should the bet hit, the ticket would pay out $5 million in winnings. 

    Considering the Wizards haven't put together a stretch of four wins in seven games all year, it's pretty likely that $10,000 ticket is worthless. Washington hasn't advanced past the second round of the postseason since 1979, either, which makes things a bit tricker. 

    If the Wizards do end up winning the title, $10,000 will seem like a small price to pay to be on the right side of history when no one else believed. 

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

