Bettor Wagers $10K on Wizards to Win 2021 NBA Title for $5 Million Payout

There's something enticing about placing a bet on a long-shot. Sure, it likely won't work out, but the possibility of a giant payday is sometimes just too much to turn down.

But there's betting a heavy underdog, and then there's placing a $10,000 bet on the Washington Wizards to win the NBA championship. The 2021 NBA title, to be exact. The same 2021 season in which the Wizards are 8-17. Their longest winning streak is two games, and they have picked up victories against just two teams above .500.

Should the bet hit, the ticket would pay out $5 million in winnings.

Considering the Wizards haven't put together a stretch of four wins in seven games all year, it's pretty likely that $10,000 ticket is worthless. Washington hasn't advanced past the second round of the postseason since 1979, either, which makes things a bit tricker.

If the Wizards do end up winning the title, $10,000 will seem like a small price to pay to be on the right side of history when no one else believed.

