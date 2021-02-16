Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Out Indefinitely After Surgery on Hand Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks will be without big man Mitchell Robinson until at least after the All-Star break.

On Tuesday, the Knicks announced Robinson underwent successful surgery for his fractured right hand. He will be reevaluated following the break.

Robinson suffered the injury during Friday's victory over the Washington Wizards.

The center has appeared in 27 games this season and is averaging 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a night. He seemed to be well on his way to the best game of the campaign with 10 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes when he suffered the injury against the Wizards.

He is also the anchor for New York's interior defense.

Opponents are shooting 4.5 percent worse than their normal averages when Robinson defends them within six feet of the basket this season, per NBA.com.

The 22-year-old figures to be an important part of the future as the Knicks look to build a long-term contender, but they have enough pieces to tread water in the Eastern Conference playoff race until he returns.

Look for Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson to largely split the frontcourt minutes that were going to Robinson, while Julius Randle will continue to be the go-to option on the offensive end.

The formula has worked so far, as the Knicks are 2-0 since Robinson suffered the injury with wins over the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks. They are 14-15 on the season, which is good enough for the No. 6 seed in the East.