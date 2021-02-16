Phil Mickelson Reportedly in 'Exploratory Talks' to Work as TV Golf Analyst

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Golf icon Phil Mickelson may become the next high-profile athlete to move to the broadcast booth, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, who noted the 50-year-old is in "exploratory talks" with networks.

Mickelson's business partner at SPORTFIVE, Steve Loy, confirmed to McCarthy that Lefty is looking into television opportunities in the near future.

"Absolutely, we're always in discussions about Phil's future," Loy said. "It wouldn't surprise me if in the next 12 to 24 months you might see more of Phil on the air."

Mickelson has proved himself on camera multiple times in recent years. From dancing in commercials to headlining Capital One's The Match, Mickelson has no problem showing off his personality. Network bosses appear to agree.

McCarthy reported TV executives view Mickelson as a "crossover star who could attract both hardcore and casual viewers to staid golf telecasts," though it's unclear which network would have the best chance at landing him.

CBS, NBC and ESPN each hold golf rights. Emerging programming on streaming platforms from those three could also up the ante for Mickelson. ESPN+ has launched shows around athletes in the past, such as Detail, Peyton's Places and More Than An Athlete.

However, it doesn't appear as though Mickelson will put his clubs away for good if television does become a large part of his future. Now a member of the PGA Tour Champions for golfers 50 and up, Mickelson could still spent plenty of time on the course as well as compete in The Masters for life as a former winner.

Finding that balance is part of the process for Mickelson in the next stage of his career. He just won't be lacking opportunities to get back on camera should he make a permanent jump to TV.