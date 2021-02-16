    Isaiah Wilson Has to Decide If He Wants to Be an NFL Player, Titans GM Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson gets set to run a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson effectively issued an ultimatum Tuesday to 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson.

    "We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process," Robinson told reporters of Wilson. "The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated. He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him."

    The Titans lost Jack Conklin to free agency and used the the 29th overall pick to identify his possible replacement. However, the Georgia product was on the field for just four snaps as a rookie.

    The Brooklyn, New York, native experienced a setback right out of the gate when he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in July. The designation was once again used on him in September.

    Shortly after his second trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list, Wilson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.The 22-year-old had crashed his car into a concrete wall in Nashville, and an officer at the scene smelled alcohol on his breath. A Breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level to be .107, above the legal limit in Tennessee.

    The 6'6", 350-pound Wilson subsequently missed a Week 13 loss to the Cleveland Browns after violating team rules, and the Titans placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list days later.

    Video Play Button
    "Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through," Robinson said at the time regarding the matter. "We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately rejoin the team."

    Speaking with the Tennesseean's Adam Sparks in January, teammate Rodger Saffold was matter of fact when discussing Wilson.

    "We have a certain way of doing things here," Saffold said. "We have a blue-collar mentality where you work. And everything you get, you earn. So sometimes the decisions that you make, you have to live with the consequences."

    Robinson's most recent comments obviously raise some alarm bells, and whether the Titans make a significant addition to the offensive line could speak to how far he has fallen out of favor within the organization.

