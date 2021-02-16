UFC's Leon Edwards Slams Colby Covington: 'Step Up and Stop Being a B---h'

John Locher/Associated Press

Leon Edwards has had enough of Colby Covington.

The UFC welterweight is ready for Covington to put up or shut up and face him in the Octagon.

"He talks all this sh-t on social media, but he doesn't want to fight," he told ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "He makes excuses as to why he doesn't want to fight. Then step up and stop being a b---h. Let's get this work."

Edwards, 29, is 18-3 in his professional MMA career, though he hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. He's won his last eight fights, with his last loss coming to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in 2015.

The 32-year-old Covington, who also lost to Usman in 2019, is 16-2 in his MMA career and last defeated Tyron Woodley in September.