DeAndre Hopkins Recruits J.J. Watt to Cardinals: 'Let's Finish What We Started'

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins made the pitch for a reunion with free-agent defensive end J.J. Watt.

Hopkins shared an image in which the former teammates with the Houston Texans are embracing while wearing Cardinals uniforms and included the caption: "Let's finish what we started..."

Hopkins and Watt were teammates in Houston for seven years from 2013-19. They helped the team reach the playoffs four times.

Watt announced last week he had asked for the Texans to release him, a request the team granted.

The move continued an exodus from Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the organization.

That list doesn't include Deshaun Watson, whose future is in doubt because of his reported trade request.

Watt finished with 52 total tackles, five sacks, seven passes defended and one interception in 2020. While he's probably no longer a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he would be a solid addition to almost any front seven across the league.

His release by the Texans also means no other team will have to assume what was set to be a $17.5 million salary-cap hit. The 31-year-old could choose to take a far lower contract in order to chase a Super Bowl ring.

Arizona's defense collectively registered 48 sacks, tied for fourth-highest in the league. That number came despite Chandler Jones being limited to five games, but an edge-rusher figures to be on the team's offseason wish list.

If the Cardinals are looking at Watt, they'll have a lot of competition for his signature.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Friday that "approximately a dozen teams have shown interest" and listed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot followed up Tuesday to say the five-time Pro Bowler is "seriously considering" the Browns.