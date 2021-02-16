Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says He Has Gotten Fatigued Quicker After COVID-19

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he has been getting fatigued faster in games since recovering from COVID-19.

"Running up and down the court a few times, it's easier to get out of breath, tired a lot faster," Tatum told reporters Tuesday. "I've noticed that since I had COVID. It's something I'm working on. It's gotten better since the first game I played but I still deal with it from time to time."

Tatum returned from having the virus on Jan. 25 after missing more than two weeks of action. He's struggled since his return, shooting just 39.3 percent in the month of February.

The full long-term ramifications of COVID-19 remain unknown, and the severity of infection depends on a number of factors, including a person's genetic makeup and pre-existing conditions. While the overwhelming majority of younger people survive the virus, there have been a number of athletes who have openly discussed having ongoing issues even after they appear to have recovered.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert struggled to regain his sense of smell for more than three months, and Karl-Anthony Towns said his pre-existing conditions made his recovery difficult. Seven members of Towns' family, including his mother, died after contracting the virus.

Scientists have found lingering pulmonary issues in those who are thought to have recovered from COVID-19.