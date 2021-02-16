    Odubel Herrera Invited to Phillies' Spring Training Minicamp After 2019 Arrest

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera, left, hits a two-run double off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Junior Guerra during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. At right is Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal. Philadelphia won 7-4. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Outfielder Odubel Herrera is one of 19 non-roster players invited to the Philadelphia Phillies minicamp at spring training, the team announced Tuesday:

    Herrera has been out of the majors since 2019 when he was arrested and charged with simple assault, allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a hotel in Atlantic City. The case was later dropped after the victim decided not to pursue charges, but he was still given an 85-game suspension by MLB.

    The 29-year-old was expected to spend last season in the minors, but the season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    In February 2020, Herrera apologized for his actions.

    "I wanted to talk to you guys today because I wanted to say I’m sorry to the fans and the organization," he told reporters. "I'm very regretful for what I did. It’s been a lesson learned for me and I want to turn the page and keep going with life."

    He also said he was "training hard" for a potential second chance with the Phillies.

    Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski said last month the organization was considering giving Herrera that opportunity.

    "I know he has done a lot himself as far as addressing the situation that took place in counseling, but it’s something that we still have to continue to talk through from an internal perspective," he said, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports.

    Herrera is still owed $10.35 million in 2021 from his Phillies contract and he has team options on his deal for each of the next two years.

    The veteran had been an impact player on the field in the past, earning an All-Star selection in 2016 thanks to his two-way production in center field. He set a career high with 22 home runs in 2018, although he struggled in 2019 with a .222 batting average and just one home run in 39 games before his suspension.

