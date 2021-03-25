White Sox's Eloy Jimenez to Undergo Surgery on Torn Pec Injury, Miss 5-6 Months

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez will miss most of the season after suffering a ruptured pectoral tendon during Wednesday's spring training game against the Oakland Athletics.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters Thursday that Jimenez will undergo surgery that is expected to keep him out for five to six months.

Jimenez was injured in the second inning when he attempted to make a leaping catch at the wall. He was removed from the game, holding his left arm gingerly while walking off the field.

If Jimenez requires the full six-month time frame to return, he could miss the entire regular season. Chicago ends the 2021 season Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 24-year-old picked up last season where he left off in 2019. He finished with 14 home runs, 41 RBI and an .891 OPS in 55 games with the White Sox in 2020, per Baseball Reference. His 1.6 WAR tied for 16th among outfielders, according to FanGraphs.

Jimenez helped the White Sox return to the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and they're aiming for another tilt in 2021.

Chicago did little to improve its offense in the offseason, in large part because it didn't need to. Jose Abreu won the American League MVP, Tim Anderson continued to rake, Luis Robert showcased his power as a rookie and Jimenez did his part in the middle of the order.

The lineup will look even more imposing if Yoan Moncada bounces back following an underwhelming season.

Losing Jimenez is a significant blow, but the White Sox have enough talent to remain competitive in the AL Central.