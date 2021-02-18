76ers Players Who Should Be Shopped at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers might be perched atop the Eastern Conference standings, but they shouldn't use that as an excuse to sit out trade season.

For starters, no club should feel totally complacent with its roster. Beyond that, though, there are reasons to wonder if Philly might be a little less equipped to make a championship push than its prominent place in the standings suggest.

The Sixers have faced one of the softest schedules so far, and they haven't exactly obliterated their competition. Philly ranks eighth in net efficiency and sits outside of the top 10 on offense.

This roster can be improved, and the Sixers have different avenues to find those upgrades. We'll highlight three players worth shopping—actively shopping, not fielding offers as Philly might quietly do with Ben Simmons if the right star (cough, Bradley Beal) hits the trade market—between now and the March 25 trade deadline.