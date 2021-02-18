Celtics Players Who Should Be Shopped at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics are tumbling.

The Shamrocks have erased all the momentum they accrued during an 8-3 start, going just 6-11 since to put them right back at square one with a .500 record.

Kemba Walker hasn't been himself while trying to put his recent knee trouble behind him. The bench has struggled to find consistency beyond rookie Payton Pritchard. The huge void left by Gordon Hayward's departure in free agency is hard to ignore.

The sky isn't falling, as rising swingmen Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won't let that happen. But Boston's young stars need more help.

As the Celtics go searching for assistance between now and the March 25 NBA trade deadline, the following three players could be sacrificed to find it.