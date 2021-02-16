Lacey Evans Pregnancy Rumors; Cody Talks WWE-AEW Event; Braun Strowman Returns

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lacey Evans Reportedly Actually Pregnant

Lacey Evans shocked the wrestling world Monday night on Raw when she announced during a tag team match pitting her and Peyton Royce against Charlotte Flair and Asuka that she was pregnant.

While it initially seemed as though Evans' announcement was merely an angle meant to play up to her feud with Charlotte and on-screen partnership with WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, there reportedly may be more to it.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, Evans is legitimately pregnant, and WWE decided to tie it into her current storyline.

WWE reportedly learned of Evans' pregnancy Monday before Raw, which resulted in the creative team having to call an audible.

It was previously announced last week that Evans would challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. Evans earned the match after beating Charlotte by disqualification on last week's episode of Raw.

WWE has yet to remove mention of the Evans vs. Asuka match scheduled for Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but if she is actually pregnant, a normal match obviously can't happen.

It remains possible that WWE could create some smoke and mirrors just as they did Monday by technically having Evans in the match without her taking any bumps or getting touched.

That would be much tougher to do in a singles match than a tag team match, but some type of count-out finish is a possibility if WWE wants to move forward with Asuka vs. Evans.

Cody Open to Potential WWE-AEW Crossover

AEW has cultivated working relationships with multiple wrestling promotions during its brief existence, and executive vice president Cody Rhodes is open to a partnership many consider to be impossible.

Most recently, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kenta made appearances on AEW Dynamite. Before that, AEW had an NWA Women's World Championship defense on its show, plus a talent exchange of sorts has happened between AEW and Impact Wrestling.

While all of that is significant, the white whale of professional wrestling remains WWE, and Rhodes is leaving the door open for AEW to work with WWE at some point.

In an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Rhodes said: "There's no reason that there couldn't be a potential WWE crossover one day. And I don't mean that's a thing that's been discussed or happening, but none of those rules that exist for other places exist for us. Wrestling is really this universal industry."

WWE's recent history suggests it won't work with AEW. WWE's biggest competition over the past 25 years besides AEW has been WCW and TNA, and it never really came close to having a working relationship with either of those promotions.

Cody made mention of former WWE owner Vince McMahon Sr. and Championship Wrestling from Florida promoter Eddie Graham exchanging talent in the 1970s as an example of how two major promotions can successfully exchange talent and work together.

That was a different time, however, as territorial wrestling was rampant and no single company had truly gone global.

Things changed under Vincent K. McMahon, though, as he made WWE a national and international powerhouse, and essentially put an end to the territorial model.

AEW is bringing it back to some degree by working with multiple promotions, but unless WWE changes what its modus operandi has been since the 1980s, it isn't likely to be one of AEW's partners.

Strowman Returns on Raw

Braun Strowman returned on Monday night's episode of Raw, marking his first appearance since he was the No. 30 entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match last month.

Strowman interacted with WWE official Adam Pearce and expressed his displeasure with not being included in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

Pearce said he was just the "messenger," which led to Strowman telling Pearce to inform Shane McMahon that things won't be "pretty" on Raw if he doesn't make up for the oversight.

Strowman was absent from WWE programming from November until the end of January due to a reported knee injury. He was then absent again for a couple of weeks after the Rumble.

The Monster Among Men said on Instagram that his latest absence was due to an infection that got into his bloodstream and caused him to lose 15 lbs.

Strowman is apparently healthy once again and with WrestleMania 37 less than two months away, he may be poised to carve himself out a significant role on Raw.

With Strowman not in the Chamber match and demanding restitution, it stands to reason that he could be Drew McIntyre's opponent in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

McIntyre figures to retain Sunday and has no obvious opponent for WrestleMania provided Royal Rumble winner Edge opts to challenge Universal champion Roman Reigns as expected.

Strowman faced Goldberg for the Universal Championship at last year's WrestleMania and won it, so it is easy to envision him getting another title shot this year.

