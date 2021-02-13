Braun Strowman Says He's Been off WWE TV Because of Infection in His Bloodstream

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman revealed this week that he has been out of action since the Royal Rumble because of an infection that entered his bloodstream.

Ryan Satin of Fox Sports shared video of Strowman explaining his status:

The Monster Among Men said the infection caused him to lose about 15 lbs. in five days, but he added that he is now feeling better after taking antibiotics.

Strowman was previously off of television for two months from November until January before returning on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the Rumble.

WWE ran a suspension angle to explain his absence by having him put his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.) reported that Braun was actually dealing with a knee injury.

Strowman was able to heal up and enter the Rumble match as the No. 30 entrant, and he made a big impact by eliminating three Superstars before getting tossed out by eventual winner Edge.

Braun has not been seen on Raw or SmackDown since the Rumble, and it is now known that an infection is the reason for that.

WWE is in the midst of the most important time of the year, as it is on the road to WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled for April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Last year, Strowman was a late replacement on the WrestleMania 36 card for Roman Reigns, and he went on to beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Since Strowman has been out for the past few months, he isn't involved in any clear storyline right now, meaning his WrestleMania role is in question.

The chances of being in a marquee match could lessen the longer he is out, but if Strowman is able to make it back in the near future, there is still a chance for him to be an important part of the WrestleMania card.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).