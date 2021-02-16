Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Pistons Have Tried to Deal PF for Months, No Takers

Matt York/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly been trying to trade forward Blake Griffin for months, but have been unable to find a partner thus far.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to seven NBA executives about Griffin's situation, and an anonymous Western Conference exec said there hasn't been a taker due in part to the fact that there are certain teams Griffin prefers to play for.

That exec said there is a "non-zero" chance of a buyout, while an Eastern Conference executive expressed their belief that a buyout is the most likely endgame.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that the team and Griffin have mutually agreed for him to sit until they come to a resolution on his future.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.