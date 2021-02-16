    Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Pistons Have Tried to Deal PF for Months, No Takers

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    The Detroit Pistons have reportedly been trying to trade forward Blake Griffin for months, but have been unable to find a partner thus far.

    Michael Scotto of HoopsHype spoke to seven NBA executives about Griffin's situation, and an anonymous Western Conference exec said there hasn't been a taker due in part to the fact that there are certain teams Griffin prefers to play for.

    That exec said there is a "non-zero" chance of a buyout, while an Eastern Conference executive expressed their belief that a buyout is the most likely endgame.

    Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that the team and Griffin have mutually agreed for him to sit until they come to a resolution on his future.

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

