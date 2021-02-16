    Nets' James Harden on Kyrie Irving: 'We're Both Playmakers, We're Both Scorers'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden looks up at the scoreboard as he comes out of the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Nets won 136-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    This whole James Harden-Kyrie Irving backcourt thing might just work out.

    After posting a triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in a 136-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Harden addressed playing alongside Irving and their different roles.

    "At the end of the day, we're both playmakers, we're both scorers," he told reporters.

    Irving torched the Kings for 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field and a blistering 9-of-11 shooting from three-point range. While the team's defensive concerns are still there, the fact the Brooklyn Nets put up 136 points in a game without Kevin Durant should scare the rest of the league.

    Irving told ESPN's Malika Andrews last week that he would be the shooting guard while Harden is the point guard.

    "I just looked at him and said, 'You're the point guard, and I'm going to play shooting guard,'" Irving said. "That's it."

    It certainly worked out Monday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nets sets franchise record with 27 threes as Brooklyn dominates Sacramento, 136-125

      Nets sets franchise record with 27 threes as Brooklyn dominates Sacramento, 136-125
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets sets franchise record with 27 threes as Brooklyn dominates Sacramento, 136-125

      Chris Milholen,Matt_Brooks
      via NetsDaily

      Nets Don’t Have a Timetable for Kevin Durant’s Return

      Nets Don’t Have a Timetable for Kevin Durant’s Return
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets Don’t Have a Timetable for Kevin Durant’s Return

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Nets Flash Greatness, but Otherwise Underwhelm

      Nets Flash Greatness, but Otherwise Underwhelm
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets Flash Greatness, but Otherwise Underwhelm

      Vincent Jackson
      via The Lead

      Ex-Thunder Guard on Nets’ Radar as Possible Shumpert Replacement

      Ex-Thunder Guard on Nets’ Radar as Possible Shumpert Replacement
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Ex-Thunder Guard on Nets’ Radar as Possible Shumpert Replacement

      New York Post
      via New York Post