Nets' James Harden on Kyrie Irving: 'We're Both Playmakers, We're Both Scorers'

This whole James Harden-Kyrie Irving backcourt thing might just work out.

After posting a triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds in a 136-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Harden addressed playing alongside Irving and their different roles.

"At the end of the day, we're both playmakers, we're both scorers," he told reporters.

Irving torched the Kings for 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field and a blistering 9-of-11 shooting from three-point range. While the team's defensive concerns are still there, the fact the Brooklyn Nets put up 136 points in a game without Kevin Durant should scare the rest of the league.

Irving told ESPN's Malika Andrews last week that he would be the shooting guard while Harden is the point guard.

"I just looked at him and said, 'You're the point guard, and I'm going to play shooting guard,'" Irving said. "That's it."

It certainly worked out Monday.