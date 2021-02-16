Bold Predictions for 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

This year's star trade market can be viewed through one of two lenses following the James Harden blockbuster: Now is not the time to go all-in on a deal for marquee names when the season has been subject to so many twists and turns and a topsy-turvy competitive landscape, or the pool of available heavyweights is so bone-thin that one reluctant seller will be coaxed into moving its star for a king's ransom-and-a-half.

As someone who roots for chaos and counts himself as an optimist, I'm rolling with the latter.

Only two players currently fit the "next star available" bill: Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine.

Feel free to spout some alternatives. None of them will be at the level of two All-Star-quality guards in their mid-20s with another season left on their deals. Anyone who tries to explain why Andre Drummond belongs in this discussion is encouraged to find the exit. Victor Oladipo comes close but is a tick below given his expiring deal, offensive efficiency since arriving in Houston and past and present right quad issues.

Predicting a LaVine trade is the safer of our two bold scenarios. The reporting in favor of Beal sticking with the Washington Wizards remains too damn strong. Still, his disposition at times this season speaks for itself. And he's on record saying he wants to win.

The Wizards are nowhere near ready to win.

Maybe Beal doesn't force Washington's hand out of sheer allegiance, but the market might. Jrue Holiday netted the New Orleans Pelicans three first-rounders and two swaps on an expiring contract (2021-22 player option). Beal is younger with another year left on his deal. The Wizards may get an offer closer, if not equal, to what the Rockets received for James Harden: essentially Oladipo, four first-round picks and four swaps.

LaVine's status with the Chicago Bulls doesn't seem as daunting to potential buyers. Teams are monitoring his situation for a reason, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted on an episode of The Jump. The Bulls aren't obligated to move him; age-25 players can be part of a rebuilding process. But he's due to hit free agency in 2022 and, despite his scoring and playmaking exploits, isn't a no-brainer max investment like Beal.

Perhaps both LaVine and Beal get moved. I wouldn't bet on it. Hell, I wouldn't bet on one getting moved. But I'd absolutely predict it because this trade deadline needs it.