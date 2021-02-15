Jalen Smith Assigned to G League by Suns; Was 2020 No. 10 Overall Draft Pick

Matt York/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns assigned rookie forward Jalen Smith to the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League on Monday.

Smith, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has played a total of 50 minutes over eight appearances this season. He last stepped on the floor for Saturday's 120-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Phoenix cruised past the Orlando Magic 109-90 on Sunday. After the game, head coach Monty Williams told reporters there would be a development with regard to Smith's status.

The Suns surprised many when they selected the former Maryland star so high in the first round.

In his final big board, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked the 6'10" rim protector as the 21st-best player. Zach Buckley of B/R gave the team a C-minus grade for the pick, making the judgment largely on the fact that Deandre Ayton was already on the roster.

Smith has experienced a pair of setbacks in his development. First came an ankle sprain that kept him out for a stretch of games. Then, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost immediately upon recovering from the ankle injury.

The Suns are also looking to get into the playoffs, which makes it tough to fit Smith into the rotation. Williams is going to lean on the players who are best suited to help now rather than give meaningful minutes to a rookie who faces a steep learning curve.

Even if it's down in the G League, Smith will benefit more from regularly getting onto the court compared to remaining with the Suns and staying on the bench.