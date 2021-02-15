    Woj: Anthony Davis Could Be 'Out Awhile' for Lakers with Achilles Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 15, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Anthony Davis may miss a significant amount of time after he reaggravated his Achilles injury during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Wojnarowski said the star was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, but "you could expect to see him sit out awhile here." 

    In an appearance on The Jump, Wojnarowski said Davis is expected "to sit through the All-Star break." 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

