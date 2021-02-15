Woj: Anthony Davis Could Be 'Out Awhile' for Lakers with Achilles Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Anthony Davis may miss a significant amount of time after he reaggravated his Achilles injury during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Wojnarowski said the star was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, but "you could expect to see him sit out awhile here."

In an appearance on The Jump, Wojnarowski said Davis is expected "to sit through the All-Star break."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.